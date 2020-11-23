Welcome to Maine Public's All Books Considered Book Club!

Every two months or so we will feature a book from a preeminent national and Maine author and hold a virtual book club meeting attended by the author and hosted by either Jennifer Rooks or Cindy Han from Maine Calling.

Jennifer Rooks (l.) & Cindy Han (r.)



Sign up HERE to join the club! There is no cost to participate — by signing up you will receive updates about what books are up next and information on how to attend each book club meeting.

Maine Public's All Books Considered Book Club is made possible through the generous support of Deighan Wealth Advisors and Bull Moose.

These wonderful bookstores are providing a purchase discount to anyone purchasing an All Books Considered book club title while Maine Public is featuring each specific title:

Our selection for April & May is Blue Summer by Jim Nichols. That book club event will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 7:00 pm and will be hosted by Jennifer Rooks.

Blue Summer book jacket & author Jim Nichols

Click HERE to view our first All Books Considered Book Club meeting with author Meredith Hall discussing her novel Beneficence hosted by Jennifer Rooks.

Click HERE to view our second All Books Considered Book Club meeting with author Lily King discussing her novel Writers & Lovers hosted by Cindy Han.

Looking ahead! Our June and July Book Club selection is The Exiles by Christine Baker Kline and our August and September book is Landslide by Susan Conley.