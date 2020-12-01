Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., February 4 at 10:00 pm

Sat., February 6 at 2:00 pm

This timely new film explores the economic and social realities of workforce shortages in New Hampshire – the nation's second oldest state in terms of median age. Hosted by Jennifer Rooks.

The population bulge known as the baby boom is reaching social security age and beyond. The impacts of the aging of such a large demographic cohort are seen nationwide. But New Hampshire and northern New England are suffering a far more severe demographic maelstrom. Here the rapidly rising number of seniors have been accompanied by shrinking numbers of younger adults and children — an unbalancing of the region's human ecology.

Communities and Consequences II shares stories of how people are working together to find innovative ways to create vibrant and welcoming places for people of all ages and backgrounds, and ensure a thriving future for their communities and the state.

Communities and Consequences II: Rebalancing New Hampshire's Human Ecology is produced by NHPBS and Jay Childsthe.