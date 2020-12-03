© 2021 Maine Public
To Row and Let Go

Published December 3, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., February 11 at 10:30 pm
Sat., February 13 at 2:30 pm

Over several years, Doug Welch started ocean rowing, built a wooden boat, and set out on a Maine island adventure. Navigating sea conditions and personal life events. To Row and Let Go is a physical and spiritual journey.

He packed a video camera throughout, compressing three years into 3 minutes, presenting a rich portrait of the Maine Island Trail and the adventures it inspires.

To Row and Let Go is produced by Doug Welch and the Maine Island Trail Association.