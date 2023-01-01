Invaluable Lessons of Carrying On in the Face of Great Tragedy

Maine Public is very pleased to be a Media Sponsor for this special talk by Martin Fletcher. Martin will lead us through the journey chronicled in his most recent book, Teachers, The Ones I Can’t Forget. Teachers are the people Martin Fletcher met throughout his work as a news correspondent, often on the worst day of their lives. He watched as they picked up the pieces following personal tragedy and discovered the invaluable lesson of carrying on, no matter the circumstances.

Martin Fletcher covered world events for forty years, including the twenty-six years he spent as an NBC correspondent in Israel and the fifteen years as Bureau Chief as well. During Martin’s career, he has won almost every award in TV journalism, including the du Pont, known as the TV Pulitzer, five Overseas Press Club Awards, the Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence several times, five Emmy Awards and many others. The Emmys were for his coverage of Kosovo, another separate award for his work in Rwanda, and three for his reporting from Israel; one for the first Palestinian uprising, one for the second uprising, and the third for coverage of Israel’s war with Lebanon in 2006. Martin retired from NBC in January 2010 but still works for them on contract as a Special Correspondent.

There will be a $20 ticket fee for this event and each paid attendee will receive a copy of Teachers, The Ones I Can’t Forget. Proceeds from the book sales will go to Artolution, a global non-profit organization that seeks to strengthen communities experiencing crisis through collaborative art-making.

To learn more about Free(port) Speech and this event, visit freeportspeech.org

Maine Public Members receive a 15% ticket discount for this talk. Click here to order tickets and use the code MP2023 when ordering.