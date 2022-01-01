It All Started with Mom

This film documents a family’s perspective of meeting and courting suitable partners. The film is a humorous examination of three generations and seven decades of dating rituals.

The filmmaker, Catherine O’Brien, with the help of her brilliant artist/husband, explore salient points that fall under the topic of "conventional wisdom."

Dating is a stressful experience. But if you enter this universe with humor – and a constant eye toward the dangers – you’ll have a great story to tell.

What your family and friends think about dating could be completely different than your experience. Or not.

Create your destiny. Sitting at home never produced a wonderful relationship.

Dating is a timeless subject. O’Brien started the film 25-plus years ago, and just recently resurrected the project with new interest. She is the main subject of the storyline. However as O’Brien began to chronicle her adventure, she realized that every female member of her immediate family was in the same position—single. How does an 85-year-old widow approach the dating world versus a 16-year-old bi-curious feminist? Half the fun is watching a cast of dating “characters” march across the screen via iPad animation. These clever illustrations are the real deal, with just the names changed to protect the guilty. Who can’t relate to the circus of making partner selections? The filmmaker’s humorous and insightful interviews are a delightful reminder of this age-old process.

Produced by Catherine O’Brien.