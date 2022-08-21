Maine Public is seeking a full-time IT Support Technician to join our Technology Team and work closely with the Manager of Network Systems. As the state-wide independent public media resource, Maine Public employees provide ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public through radio, television, educational, and digital services.

The IT Support Technician is focused on assisting our employees with technical support in a multi-platform, multi-location, hybrid work environment. This role resolves user requests through the helpdesk system, responds to user questions by phone and email, configures computers and generates email and network accounts for new users, installs and configures business class IT equipment, coordinates an inventory of software licenses, software applications, hardware components and IT supplies, and provides support to the Broadcast IT infrastructure teams.

The successful candidate will enjoy working with people, have strong troubleshooting and communication skills, and work well both in a team environment and independently.

Job Requirements : Minimum of two years' experience or training in computer science, information technology, or related. Ability to diagnose and resolve basic computer technical issues, practical problem-solving skills and solid trouble shooting skillset, working knowledge of hardware components, hardware configurations, and excellent customer service and communication skills. Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, database experience required. Experience with technical customer support and supporting Windows based computers, networks, and operating systems preferred. Experience in performing mid-level network and systems administration in a multi-platform business environment preferred. A valid driver’s license is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.



Apply for this position online:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, August 21, 2022

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

It is the policy of Maine Public to provide equal employment opportunity for all persons and not to discriminate in employment due to race, religion, national origin or ancestry, gender, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, age, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other basis which may be protected by law. Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.

