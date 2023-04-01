Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Jazz at Lincoln Center: Songs We Love presented by the Sanford Performing Arts Center.

Songs We Love is a journey through the first 50 years of jazz songs with three guest vocalists and an all-star band. The group will sing their way through four decades of music all performed at the Sanford Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount, please use the code MAINEPUBLIC.