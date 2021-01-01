Jersey Boys at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center Presented by Maine State Music Theatre

Maine State Music Theatre

Jersey Boys

September 1-19, 2021

Westbrook Performing Arts Center

471 Stroudwater St.

msmt.org

You’ve probably heard the sad news that the Maine State Music Theatre has had to truncate their season. Fortunately, they are moving ahead with their production of Jersey Boys, and Maine Public is very pleased to be a media partner for this exceptional show.

Jersey Boys, the Tony Award-winning, international sensation that took Broadway and the world by storm, will bring you on an exhilarating journey behind the music of mega-stars Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The show chronicles the incredible story of four blue collar kids bound by one dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to become one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Audiences around the world have gone wild over the electrifying performances of the 60’s hits that took these Jersey boys all the way to the top of the charts: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” “My Eyes Adored You,” and many more.

The production runs from Wednesday, September 1 through Sunday, September 19 with performances taking place at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center at 471 Stroudwater Street in Westbrook.

Check out this exclusive “sneak preview” of the production courtesy of Maine State Music Theatre’s Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark.

For complete details and tickets for Jersey Boys, please visit msmt.org. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone, 207-725-8769 or via email boxoffice@msmt.org.

