Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Delivery of the June 2025 issue of Experience Magazine will be late this month. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Joshua Chamberlain and the 20th Maine

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., July 3 at 9:00 pm
Fri., July 4 at 1:00 am
Sat., July 5 at 2:00 pm
A photographic portrait of Joshua Chamberlain.
Library of Congress

In August of 1862, a new regiment of volunteers was being formed in Maine – the 20th Regiment. Their colonel was a West Point graduate named Adelbert Ames, already hardened by battle. Their lieutenant colonel was a little – known theology professor named Joshua Chamberlain. Using period photographs, prints, music and personal accounts, this program takes you through the Civil War battles to Appomattox where Chamberlain was chosen to represent the armies of the Potomac at the surrender.

This film was produced by Northeast Historic Film and bc Productions.