Keep It A Secret recounts the inspiring true story of the dawn of Irish surfing and how the sport’s brave pioneers found peace in the surf during the most violent years of The Troubles conflict.

In 1972, every international sporting event in Ireland was cancelled, except for one. Teams around the world refused to travel to Ireland amid the height of The Troubles. During the conflict, the surf pioneers in both Dublin and Belfast transcended political hostilities to host the 1972 Eurosurf Championship.

Keep it a Secret is a chronicle of boundless idealism in the midst of a violent conflict. The documentary will take you on a stunningly beautiful ride to reveal how surfing gave an exceptional collection of young people hope at a time of despair; how the sport would forever change their lives; and how the tight-knit, rebellious community they formed would leave a lasting impression upon Ireland.

Produced by Sean Duggan.

keepitasecretfilm.com



