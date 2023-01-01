“LANGUAGE IS LIFE” Native America Episode

Join Maine Public for a special screening and panel discussion of “Language is Life,” an episode of the Native America series airing on Maine Public Television. This event is free and open to the public (but does require reserving seats in advance). The episode celebrates the power of Native languages and the inspirational people who are saving them. Doors open at 6:00 PM and the screening begins at 7:00 PM followed immediately by a panel discussion led by Gail Dana-Sacco that includes panelists Dwayne Tomah, Donald Soctomah, and Dan Golding.

Space is limited, so secure your free tickets HERE.

More about the episode:

From Hollywood films on the big screen to sacred writing deep within the Earth, from long-lost voices captured in wax cylinders, Native people are fighting to keep their languages and ways of life alive. Though many of the approximately 170 Native languages spoken across the United States remain at risk today, it is a time of hope. A revolutionary effort to revitalize traditional languages is unfolding across Native America, and Native innovators are applying 21st-century technologies to save a core element of their culture and inspire future generations.

“Language Is Life” highlights how Native heroes are using every tool to recover, revitalize and restore their linguistic traditions. For example, this episode explores the recovery of Passamaquoddy songs recorded over a century ago using a laser-assisted needle, and digital scans of Cherokee writing hidden under graffiti in a Georgia cave. In addition, Manny Wheeler (Navajo) shares his mission to dub Hollywood blockbusters like Star Wars into Navajo. Their successes are changing Native America and the world at large.

“Language Is Life” premieres on Maine Public Television on Tuesday, November 14 at 9:00 PM.