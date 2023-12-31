In support of philanthropic giving, the Leadership Gifts Coordinator and Researcher is Maine Public’s principal researcher and helps to expand our leadership giving pool by providing prospect research and organizing gift processes and strategies to assure timely cultivation, solicitation and follow-up, as well as tracking of new and current prospects.

This position frequently works within our database to help manage portfolios, participates in donor strategy meetings, and organizes and tracks donor activity. The Coordinator and Researcher prepares and distributes prospect management reports and provides grants support by tracking related activities including deadlines, deliverables, and reporting. This position supports all leadership gifts activities including donor events and fundraising initiatives.

The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability as well as a love of public broadcasting.

Job Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree preferred and minimum of 3 years’ related work experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Strong analytical skills with demonstrated experience with complex analysis and organizing information to identify philanthropic patterns, tendencies, and relationships.

Ability to analyze and interpret complex financial disclosure documents.

Knowledge of relational databases and spreadsheets.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail required.

Knowledge of fundraising principles and practices, particularly with regard to fundraising strategies and management, required.

A valid driver’s license and regular travel is required.

Hours vary as necessary for special events and fundraising activities; will include evenings and weekends.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with resume and cover letter by Sunday, December 31, 2023.

About Maine Public:

We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public operates 14 radio frequencies (with construction permits for seven more!), five free over-the-air television signals, three television translators, and 26 links of microwave to connect it all together. We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System.

We broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we strive to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.