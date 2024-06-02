In support of philanthropic giving, our newest Leadership Gifts Officer will join a highly engaged team of self-starters excited to connect with prospects and solicit support. Building on a strong foundation, the Leadership Gifts Officer identifies, cultivates, solicits and stewards a portfolio of current and potential donors capable of making leadership or planned gifts supporting Maine Public’s annual, strategic giving and campaign initiatives. Through personal contacts, phone calls, e-mail, and letter correspondence, this role maintains excellent donor relations with an active pipeline of donors and prospects.

The successful candidate must have the ability to build authentic, long-term relationships with the community and key stakeholders, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a commitment to the mission-driven values of public broadcasting.

Job Requirements : Bachelor’s degree with 3 – 5 years’ experience in successful non-profit fundraising or commensurate experience building external relationships. Excellent written and verbal communication skills are critical. Knowledge of Maine and national funders, including funders with a particular interest in public broadcasting is preferred. Familiarity with member databases a preferred. A valid driver’s license and regular travel will be required. Hours vary as necessary for special events and fundraising activities; will include evenings and weekends.

Hybrid Work Schedule : This position is based in our Lewiston, Maine office, and is eligible for a hybrid/remote work schedule after an orientation and training period. Hybrid work schedules require 1-2 days per week in the office and attendance at on-site meetings.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with a cover letter and resume:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, June 2, 2024.

About Maine Public:

We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public operates 14 radio frequencies (with construction permits for seven more!), five free over-the-air television signals, three television translators, and 26 links of microwave to connect it all together.

We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System. We broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we strive to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.