Leadership Gifts Officer/Capital Campaign Officer

Job Requirements: Bachelor’s degree required; three to five years’ experience in successful non-profit fundraising or commensurate experience building external relationships required. Excellent written and verbal communication skills are critical. Knowledge of Maine and national funders, including funders with a particular interest in public broadcasting is preferred. A valid driver’s license and regular travel will be required. Hours vary as necessary for special events and fundraising activities; will include evenings and weekends. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability and a love of public broadcasting.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

To apply for this position, submit a cover letter and current resume to

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-