Legacy of Love

Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott met in 1952, fell in love, dreamed of a new world together, and resolved to dedicate their union to the civil rights movement. No matter the cost.

Taking stylistic cues from narrative filmmaking, this documentary reveals the romantic relationship between Coretta Scott and Martin Luther King, Jr. when they met as college students; where they came from, where they went and what they were doing; and their dreams for a life of activism and family. From the beginning, they were committed to making the country a better place. In the end, they made the world a better place. The film shows that history and makes it relevant to today’s audiences – utilizing living witnesses, interactive storytelling and graphic animation.

Produced by Roberto Mighty & Celestial Media LLC; The Boston Foundation.