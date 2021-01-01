© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Films

Light Spirit: Lighthouses of the Maine Coast

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., July 29 at 10:00 pm
Sat., July 31 at 2:00 pm
Light Spirit cover art

Some lighthouses warn us away. Others usher us in. All, selflessly, serve. What was life like at the lighthouses of old? What, today? And how do these ageless towers continue to cast such magical, mystical spells?

In this film — by land, by sea and air — visit each of the more than 60 lighthouses that grace the coast of Maine. Towers from which, two hundred years later, still shines a certain Light Spirit. With Jack Perkins - host of A&E's Biography.

Light Spirit: Lighthouses of the Maine Coast is produced and directed by Jeff Dobbs of Jeff Dobbs Productions.