Some lighthouses warn us away. Others usher us in. All, selflessly, serve. What was life like at the lighthouses of old? What, today? And how do these ageless towers continue to cast such magical, mystical spells?

In this film — by land, by sea and air — visit each of the more than 60 lighthouses that grace the coast of Maine. Towers from which, two hundred years later, still shines a certain Light Spirit. With Jack Perkins - host of A&E's Biography.

Light Spirit: Lighthouses of the Maine Coast is produced and directed by Jeff Dobbs of Jeff Dobbs Productions.