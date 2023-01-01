Maine Public Presents: Daniel Tiger’s Grriffic Literacy Tour!

Join Daniel Tiger as he heads to libraries around the state for his Grriffic Literacy Tour, presented by Maine Public. Daniel is so excited to join Auburn Public Library, Lewiston Public Library, Portland Public Library, and Windham Public Library for fun, creativity, and storytimes!

At each stop, Daniel will be joined, by one of the Maine Children's Authors and Illustrators, Jamie Hogan, Lynn Plourde, Chris van Dusen, and Scott Nash respectively. Daniel is certain he’s going to have a Grriffic time! We hope to see you there!

Register for an event: