Maine Public is very pleased to be a media sponsor of the Little Shop of Horrors taking place this summer at Prescott Park and 105 Marcy Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood hit musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. A Singing Plant. A Daring Hero. It’s a campy and outrageous musical comedy that you and your family are sure to love!

Little Shop of Horrors opens Friday, June 23rd at 7:00 pm and is running most Thursdays to Sundays through Sunday, August 13th. There will be 2 matinee performances (on July 1 and July 16 at 1:00 pm) and several ASL-supported shows available during the show run.

All shows at the Prescott Parks Arts Festival are offered for a suggested donation. Blanket and Table reservations in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area can be made for all shows by visiting: https://www.prescottpark.org.