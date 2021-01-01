A troubled and homeless teen from Portland, Maine finds salvation, peace and success when her street fighting leads to amateur boxing.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the film-maker's website. Liz documents the profound personal journey for survival of a young woman named Liz Leddy. Homeless at 13, Liz lived a tragic life of despair, raging behavior and a brutal fight to survive on the streets.

Living in abandoned buildings on the waterfront of Portland, Maine, she battled alcoholism, an eating disorder, being raped, beaten, and a dark world of chaos. Eventually, her self-loathing led to daily thoughts of suicide. With raw grit and extraordinary convictions, Liz surrendered the struggle and found peace when she turned her fight to the boxing ring. She proved to be her own heroine in finding enough courage and strength to say yes to a new way of living.

Filmed over four years, we follow Liz as she reclaims her life from desperation, to a place of love, forgiveness and hope. Her dreams manifest as she becomes a favorite for competing in the 2012 Olympic sport of boxing.

Liz’s story is an inspirational tale about a human being who awakens and relentlessly rises up through hard knocks, addiction, wins, losses, physical abuse, emotional abuse and self-abuse to become an exceptional athlete and spiritually aware woman.

Liz was produced by Sharyn Paul Brusie and Kevin Brusie of Wonder Dog films.