Maine International Film Festival - 2019

The Maine International Film Festival (MIFF), Maine’s oldest, largest, and most beloved film festival, is celebrating its 22nd anniversary in Waterville, Maine. MIFF, known for its unpretentious and laid-back atmosphere, features the best of American independent, international, and Maine-made films.

This 22nd annual event promises to be the most exciting yet. MIFF showcases 100 films in 10 days at Railroad Square Cinema and the historic Waterville Opera House. You are bound to find your next favorite film! And it all starts off with the New England premiere of “Blow the Man Down,” a movie made in Maine described as a mix of dark humor, suspense and saltiness.

Maine Public members do receive a $2.00 ticket discount to this exciting festival. Either order your tickets online at miff.org and use the discount code MIFF22MEPUB at checkout OR print out the coupon below and present it in person at any festival venue.

