The Maine Jewish Film Festival is holding its first virtual festival from November 6 through November 22 and Maine Public is very pleased to be a media sponsor. Featuring 17 feature and documentary films and related programs, the 2021 virtual MJFF will provide Maine audiences with a high quality entertainment experience without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Now in its 24th year, the Festival’s vision is that great films unite us in increasing communication and understanding. MJFF films offer fresh perspectives on familiar icons and illuminate the lives of hidden heroes.