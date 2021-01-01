Join Maine Public at the Common Ground Fair

September 22, 23 and 24, 2017, Unity, Maine

We are excited to be attending the Common Ground Country Fair in Unity this year to support both the great work the folks at MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) do throughout the year and to meet our members who attend this seminal yearly event. We hope to see you there!

The Common Ground Country Fair hosts a variety of fun and educational demonstrations and events for all ages and interests. People from across the state and New England come together to celebrate the rural and agricultural traditions of Maine.

Our staff and on-air personalities will be there throughout the event to meet YOU – our listeners and viewers. We are planning on a number of fun activities ourselves, including offering you a quiz that will help you determine just when your car is ready to be donated to Maine Public and turned into the programs that you love!

Tickets to the fair and this year’s poster can be purchased in advance (this speeds up getting into the Fair when you arrive!) until September 17th at a discount by ordering online by clicking HERE, or can be purchased at the following locations:

