Maine Public at the Common Ground Fair!

Join Maine Public at the Common Ground Fair

September 22, 23 and 24, 2017, Unity, Maine

CGFLogo_0.png

We are excited to be attending the Common Ground Country Fair in Unity this year to support both the great work the folks at MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) do throughout the year and to meet our members who attend this seminal yearly event. We hope to see you there!

The Common Ground Country Fair hosts a variety of fun and educational demonstrations and events for all ages and interests. People from across the state and New England come together to celebrate the rural and agricultural traditions of Maine.

Our staff and on-air personalities will be there throughout the event to meet YOU – our listeners and viewers. We are planning on a number of fun activities ourselves, including offering you a quiz that will help you determine just when your car is ready to be donated to Maine Public and turned into the programs that you love!

Tickets to the fair and this year’s poster can be purchased in advance (this speeds up getting into the Fair when you arrive!) until September 17th at a discount by ordering online by clicking HERE, or can be purchased at the following locations:

Augusta

  • Harvest Time Natural Foods

Bangor

  • Bangor Wine & Cheese Company
  • Bookmarc's
  • Briar Patch
  • Central Street Farmhouse

Bar Harbor

  • A & B Naturals
  • Salsbury's Organic Garden Center

Bath

  • Bath Natural Market

Belfast

  • Belfast Co-op Store
  • The Green Store

Bethel

  • Good Food Store

Biddeford

  • New Morning Natural Foods

Blue Hill

  • Blue Hill Co-op
  • Mainescape

Brewer

  • Tiller & Rye Local Grocer

Brooklin

  • Blue Hill Cooperative Community Market and Cafe

Brunswick

  • Gulf of Maine Books
  • Morning Glory Natural Foods
  • Skillins Greenhouse

Cumberland

  • Skillins Greenhouse

Damariscotta

  • Rising Tide Community Market
  • Sherman's Maine Coast Book Shop

Ellsworth

  • John Edwards Market Inc.

Falmouth

  • Maine Audubon Store
  • Skillins Greenhouse

Farmington

  • Everyday Music

Greenville

  • Maine Mountain Soap and Candle

Kennebunk

  • New Morning Natural Foods

Liberty Village

  • Liberty Graphics

Newburyport, Mass.

  • Natural Grocer

Orono

  • The Store

Portland

  • Portland Food Coop
  • Whole Foods

Rockland

  • Good Tern Co-op
  • Huston-Tuttle

Scarborough

  • Lois' Natural Marketplace

Shapleigh
Topsham

Unity

Waterville

Whitefield

Windsor

  • One Earth Natural Food Store
    • Lee Auto Malls
    • Mac's Hardware
    • Berry's Stationers
    • Children's Book Cellar
    • Ron's Variety
    • Sheepscot General
    • Hussey's General Store