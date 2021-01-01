Maine Public Classical Launches on May 9th!

What This is All About

On Monday, May 9th, MPBN will provide Maine with two full-time radio services -- one focused on the arts and classical music: Maine Public Classical, and one focused on news and information: Maine Public Radio.

You -- our audience -- have asked us repeatedly for more news and information and more music. There is simply not enough "real estate" on a single radio signal to meet these requests. Our solution? Launching a new radio service allowing us to provide you with more music and entertainment, new programs, more news and informational programs, and more choice than ever before.

What is Maine Public Radio?

It is the radio signal that you have been enjoying for years with a few changes and some very exciting new programs. What is most different is that Morning Classical Music with Robin Rilette, Saturday afternoon operas, and jazz with Rich Tozier are moving over and becoming the headliners on our new radio service, Maine Public Classical.



What is Maine Public Classical?

It is an entirely new radio channel that we have been planning and building for years -- and we're not done yet. Maine Public Classical will provide you with more classical, jazz, and opera programming than ever before along with Morning Classical with Robin Rilette, jazz with Rich Tozier and the return of the much loved Down Memory Lane with Toby Leboutillier.



How Can I Hear Maine Public Classical?

The Maine Public Classical Finder enables you to see how you can listen in your area, and has resources to help you navigate the different technologies to hear this wonderful station. You can listen online, through the HD2 channel on our existing FM stations-- and through our growing Maine Public Classical FM radio network.

We will also have a phone bank of MPBN staff to assist you as needed. Call us on or after May 9th at 1-800-884-1717.

Questions? Send a note to audienceservices@mpbn.net or call us at 1-800-884-1717.