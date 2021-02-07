Maine Public Connecting Communities

For nearly 60 years, Maine Public has built its reputation on connecting Maine and telling Maine stories. That is why we are so excited about this next chapter. In 2021, we have launched two new initiatives that will connect Maine communities – both existing and new -- in innovative and powerful ways.

The first is Maine Public News Connect – delivering news from our own news desks in French, Spanish, Somali, and Portuguese. This way more people here in Maine have access to the important information and stories that shape our lives.

The second is a partnership with Report for America, a partnership that has allowed us to engage a full-time reporter, Ari Snider, to cover Maine’s immigrant communities more fully than we have ever been able to do before. Through this project, Ari will share the stories of Maine’s immigrant communities so that we can all have our voices heard and hear our stories told.