Maine Public Connecting Communities

For nearly 60 years, Maine Public has built its reputation on connecting Maine and telling Maine stories. That is why we are so excited about this next chapter. In 2021, we have launched two new initiatives that will connect Maine communities – both existing and new -- in innovative and powerful ways.

The first is Maine Public News Connect – delivering news from our own news desks in French, Spanish, Somali, and Portuguese. This way more people here in Maine have access to the important information and stories that shape our lives.

The second is a partnership with Report for America, a partnership that has allowed us to engage a full-time reporter, Ari Snider, to cover Maine’s immigrant communities more fully than we have ever been able to do before. Through this project, Ari will share the stories of Maine’s immigrant communities so that we can all have our voices heard and hear our stories told.

MAINE PUBLIC NEWS CONNECT

Victoire Liwanga, Maine Public News Connect's French language translator.
Victorie Liwanga, French Language Presenter
Abdi Nor Iftin Maine Public News Connect's Somali language translator.
Abdi Nor Iftin, Somali Language Presenter
Tamara Antunes, Maine Public News Connect's Portuguese language translator
Tamara Antunes, Portuguese Language Presenter
Paola Hernández, Maine Public News Connect's Spanish language translator.
Paola Hernández, Spanish Language Presenter

New Mainers across Maine have different levels of access to reliable information about what is taking place in the immediate world around them, whether they be pressing public health issues, school closures, or any variety of important news. This has never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 crisis. This is why Maine Public launched Maine Public News Connect – Maine Public news translated each week into Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Somali.

 

Español
Français
Português
Soomaali
Español
Presentado por Paola Hernandez 9 de julio, 2021.
Nos Conectamos: Noticias de la Semana (Ep.11) 07.09.21
Bienvenido a Maine Public News Connect! Hoy es viernes, 9 de julio, 2021 y aquí están los principales titulares de esta semana. Presentado por Paola Hernandez.

thumbnail_nos conectamos_THUMB.20210702 .jpg
Nos Conectamos: Noticias de la Semana (Ep.10) 07.02.21
Bienvenido a Maine Public News Connect!Hoy es viernes 2 de julio, 2021 y aquí están los principales titulares de esta semana.Presentado por Paola Hernandez.

mpnc20210625.spanish.png
Nos Conectamos: Noticias de la Semana (Ep.09) 06.25.21
Bienvenido a Maine Public News Connect! Hoy es viernes, 25 junio, 2021 y aquí están los principales titulares de esta semana. Presentado por Paola Hernandez.

mpnc20210618.spanish.png
Nos Conectamos: Noticias de la Semana (Ep.08) 06.18.21
Bienvenido a Maine Public News Connect! Hoy es viernes, 18 junio, 2021 y aquí están los principales titulares de esta semana. Presentado por Paola Hernandez.

Nos-Conectamos_Episodio-7_06-11-21_Spanish.jpg
Nos Conectamos - Episodio 07 - 06.11.21
Hoy es viernes, junio 11, 2021 y aquí están los principales titulares de esta semana. Presentado por Paola Hernandez.
Français
Organisé par Victoire Liwanga 9 juillet, 2021.
S'engage: Nouvelles de la Semaine - (Ép.11) - 07.09.21
Aujourd’hui nous sommes vendredi, 9 juillet, 2021, et voici les principaux titres de cette semaine. Organisé par Victoire Liwanga.

mpnc.20210722a.french.png
S'engage: Nouvelles de la Semaine (Ep. 10) 07.02.21
Bienvenue sur Maine Public News Connect!Aujourd’hui nous sommes vendredi, 2 juillet, et voici les principaux titres de cette semaine.Organisé par Victoire Liwanga

mpnc20210625.french.png
S'engage: Nouvelles de la Semaine (Ep.09) 06.25.21
Bienvenue sur Maine Public News Connect!Aujourd’hui nous sommes vendredi, 25 juin et voici les principaux titres de cette semaine. Organisé par Victoire Liwanga

mpnc20210618.french.png
S'engage: Nouvelles de la Semaine (Ep.08) 06.18.21
Bienvenue sur Maine Public News Connect!Aujourd’hui nous sommes vendredi, 18 juin et voici les principaux titres de cette semaine. Organisé par Victoire Liwanga

S-engage_Episode-07_06-11-21_French.jpg
S'engage - Épisode 07 - 06.11.21
Aujourd’hui nous sommes vendredi, 4 juin et voici les principaux titres de cette semaine. Organisé par Victoire Liwanga.
Português
Apresentado por Tamara Antunes 9 de julho, 2021.
Conectar-Se: Notícias da Semana - (Ep. 11) - 07.09.21
Hoje é sexta-feira, 9 de julho, 2021, e aqui estão as principais histórias da semana.Apresentado por Tamara Antunes.

mpnc.20210722a.portuguese.png
Conectar-se: Notícias da Semana (Ep. 10) 07.02.21
Bem-vindo ao Maine Public News Connect!Hoje é sexta-feira, 2 de julho. , 2021, e aqui estão as principais histórias da semana.Apresentado por Tamara Antunes.

mpnc20210625.portuguese.png
Conectar-se: Notícias da Semana (Ep. 09) 06.25.21
Bem-vindo ao Maine Public News Connect! Hoje é 25 de Junho, 2021, e aqui estão as principais histórias da semana. Apresentado por Tamara Antunes.

mpnc20210618.portuguese.png
Conectar-Se - Episódio 08 - 06.18.21
Bem-vindo ao Maine Public News Connect! Hoje é 18 de Junho, 2021, e aqui estão as principais histórias da semana. Apresentado por Tamara Antunes.

Portugues_06-11-21_News-Connect.jpg
Conectar-Se - Episódio 07 - 06.11.21
Hoje é 11 de Junho, 2021, e aqui estão as principais histórias da semana. Apresentado por Tamara Antunes.
Soomaali
Waxaa idiin soo tabinaya Abdi Nor Iftin Jimco July 9, 2021
Isku Xir: Wararka Usbuuca (Ep. 11) 07.09.21
Kusoo dhawaada Maine Public News Connect. Maanta waa Jimco July 9, 2021, wararka ugu waa weyn isbuucan waxaa kamid ah. Waxaa idiin soo tabinaya Abdi Nor Iftin.

mpnc.20210722.somali.A.png
Isku Xir: Wararka Usbuuca (Ep. 10) 07.02.21
Kusoo dhawaada Maine Public News Connect.Maanta waa Jimco July 2 ,2021, wararka ugu waa weyn isbuucan waxaa kamid ah.Waxaa idiin soo tabinaya Abdi Nor Iftin.

mpnc20210625.somali.png
Isku Xir: Wararka Usbuuca (Ep. 09) 06.25.21
Kusoo dhawaada Maine Public News Connect.Maanta waa Jimco Juun 25, 2021, wararka ugu waa weyn isbuucan waxaa kamid ah.Waxaa idiin soo tabinaya Abdi Nor Iftin.

mpnc20210618.somali.png
Isku Xir: Wararka Usbuuca (Ep. 08) 06.18.21
Kusoo dhawaada Maine Public News Connect.Maanta waa Jimco Juun 18, 2021, wararka ugu waa weyn isbuucan waxaa kamid ah.Waxaa idiin soo tabinaya Abdi Nor Iftin.

Isku-Xir-Dhacdo-07.jpg
Isku Xir - Dhacdo 07 - 06.11.21
Maanta waa Jimco Juun 11, 2021, wararka ugu waa weyn isbuucan waxaa kamid ah.Waxaa idiin soo tabinaya Abdi Nor Iftin.

 

REPORT FOR AMERICA

 

Report For America logo

Report for America is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities.

An initiative of the nonprofit media organization, The GroundTruth Project, it is structured to harness the skills and idealism of an emerging group of journalists plus the creative spirit of local news organizations.

Maine Public applied and was accepted in the program indicating in the application process that one of the gaps in our news coverage was the stories from immigrant communities/new Mainers across Maine. Stories created by the Ari are shared over Maine Public Radio and online and many are included in the Maine Public News Connect weekly news pods.

About Ari:

Ari Snider.jpg

Ari Snider reports on refugee, immigrant, and asylum-seeking communities in Maine. He grew up in Midcoast Maine and has reported for public radio stations in Southeast Alaska and Far West Texas, covering everything from salmon fishing to the restoration of a historic adobe church on the US-Mexico border. He got his start in audio storytelling as an undergrad at Brown University and through internships at radio stations in Vermont and Rhode Island. His work has won three Alaska Press Club awards and one Regional Murrow Award, and has aired on radio stations throughout Alaska, Texas, and New England. When looking to get out of town for a weekend, Ari has a special fondness for the islands of Penobscot Bay and the lakes and mountains of the North Woods.

 

