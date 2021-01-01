Maine Public Donor Privacy Policy

As a policy, Maine Public will not sell, share or trade our donors’ names or personal information with any other entity, nor send mailings to our donors on behalf of other organizations. This policy applies to all information received by Maine Public, both online and offline, on any platform as well as any electronic, written, or oral communications.

On occasion, Maine Public provides lists to third party vendors who conduct work on behalf of Maine Public or conduct an activity for the benefit of Maine Public and Maine Public members. Vendors are required to maintain the confidentiality of Maine Public’s files and to adhere to a policy of not exchanging, selling, or otherwise disclosing the organization’s lists.