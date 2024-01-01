Maine Public Film Series Horror Night

Join Maine Public for a Double Feature Horror Night of some of our spookiest Maine Public Film Series Films!

We will be showing The Monkey, based off of the Stephen King book by the same name, and Mars Hill: Bait and Ammo. The screening will last approximately 75 minutes, and a talkback with the filmmakers will follow.

There will be a cash bar for anyone 21+, and costumes are heavily encouraged! We hope to see you for this spooky time!

