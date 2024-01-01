© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine Public Film Series Horror Night

Sunday, October 27 at 7:00 pm
SPACE Gallery in Portland, ME
Maine Public Film Series Horror Night: Sunday, October 27 at 7:00 pm at SPACE Gallery in Portland, ME.
A toy monkey staring creepily into the camera. From The Monkey.
Two men speaking in front of a sign that reads "Mars Hill Bait & Ammo."

Join Maine Public for a Double Feature Horror Night of some of our spookiest Maine Public Film Series Films!

We will be showing The Monkey, based off of the Stephen King book by the same name, and Mars Hill: Bait and Ammo. The screening will last approximately 75 minutes, and a talkback with the filmmakers will follow.

There will be a cash bar for anyone 21+, and costumes are heavily encouraged! We hope to see you for this spooky time!

Register for this event here!