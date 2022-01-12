Holiday Programming on Maine Public

Maine Public has curated a delightful schedule of new and traditional holiday programming across all of our platforms offering our listeners and viewers a wide array of programs to enjoy from Thanksgiving through the New Year.

Looking for music to accompany your holidays and gatherings? We have just the thing. The Maine Public Classical Holiday Stream is available online, 24 hours a day, for your listening pleasure!

A special thank you to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, the Maine State Music Theatre, Eastern Mold Remediation, Rising Tide Co-Op, the Richard Parks Furniture Gallery, and Central Maine Power for supporting all of Maine Public’s holiday programming! Enjoy!