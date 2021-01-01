Maine Public Holiday Programming Schedule

12/04/20 9:00 am Maine Public Television Let's Go Luna: Luna's Christmas Around the World The Circo's ship takes a wrong turn and ends up stuck at the South Pole on Christmas Eve. It's up to Luna and the Trio to save Christmas for everyone at the Circo by bringing them all together while also learning how the holiday is celebrated around the world.

12/04/20 12:00 pm Maine Public Television Peg + Cat + Holidays Join Peg and Cat as they learn what makes Hanukkah and Christmas special!

12/10/20 1:00 pm Maine Public Classical Chanukkah in Story & Song Songs by The Western Wind with narration by the late Leonard Nimoy. 25 eclectic selections, from the Ladino songs of the Spanish Jews and Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe to modern Israeli tunes and their original version of "I Have a Little Dreydle."

12/10/20 2:00 pm Maine Public Radio Hanukkah: A Great Miracle Happened There A conversation between Rabbi Ismar Schorsch and Host Larry Josephson about the history, rituals and meaning of Hanukkah — and its importance in our time.

12/11/20 11:00 am Maine Public Television Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas George and The Man In The Yellow Hat are having a merry time counting down to Christmas. But neither can decide what to give each other. Will they find the answers before Christmas morning?

12/11/20 12:00 pm Maine Public Television Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas The holiday special follows the Cat, Nick and Sally on a journey around the world to help a lost reindeer find his way home to Freezeyourknees Snowland in time for Christmas.

12/13/20 7:00 pm Maine Public Television Christmas Greetings From Aroostook This show features the sights and sounds of old fashioned Christmas traditions in Aroostook. Scenes includes sleigh rides, Caribou Choral Society, making Saint Lucia buns in New Sweden, Presque Isle Light Parade, the Heavenly Harpers of Houlton and making tourtiere in The St John Valley, to name a few.

12/13/20 7:30 pm Maine Public Television A Charlie Brown Christmas The first ever TV special based on the comic strip Peanuts, by Charles M. Schulz. The program made its debut on CBS on December 9, 1965 and has been an annual tradition ever since.

12/14/20 7:00 pm Maine Public Radio Hanukkah Lights 2020 Hanukkah is a time to share light, miracles and faith. It's been a difficult year and these stories will reflect that. They're darker than usual. But we hope the miracle of Hanukkah casts its light through these stories.

12/14/20 9:00 pm Maine Public Television Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square An annual holiday musical spectacular featuring the world-renowned, 360-member choir that has traveled around the world becoming an international music sensation.

12/15/20 7:30 am Maine Public Television Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas The Kratt Brothers introduce us to some amazing Christmas creatures, like snowshoe hare, muskox, elk, and Siberian tigers!

12/15/20 2:30 pm Maine Public Radio Chanukah Memories The Maine Rebbetzin, Lisa Mayer, shares stories and song in celebration of the Festival of Lights.

12/15/20 8:00 pm Maine Public Television Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas In collaboration with the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, the American Pops Orchestra presents an evening celebrating the entire iconic album of holiday classics. This 60-minute performance stars host and vocalist Vanessa Williams with appearances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James.

12/15/20 9:00 pm Maine Public Television Christmas at Belmont Belmont University students perform classic holiday songs and festive tunes. along with Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans and the Nashville Children's Choir. Taped in Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

12/16/20 2:00 pm Maine Public Classical Handel's Messiah with The Boston Baroque Ring in the holidays with Boston Baroque's celebrated annual holiday tradition, Handel's Messiah! Music Director Martin Pearlman conducts Boston Baroque's orchestra and chorus.

12/17/20 1:00 pm Maine Public Classical Candles Burning Brightly Mindy Ratner hosts this 2017 encore celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. Explore the meaning and traditions of Chanukah, including holiday foods and Sephardic and Ashkenazi music.

12/18/20 9:00 pm Maine Public Television Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas In collaboration with the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, the American Pops Orchestra presents an evening celebrating the entire iconic album of holiday classics. This 60-minute performance stars host and vocalist Vanessa Williams with appearances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James.

12/18/20 10:00 pm Maine Public Television Lucy Worsley's 12 Days of Tudor Christmas Join Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas — from carols to gift-giving, feasting and drinking — was just as popular 500 years ago, with some surprising Tudor twists.

12/19/20 6:00 pm Maine Public Radio A Mountain Stage Holiday Special This hour-long special features seasonal songs, old and new, all recorded live over the years on the Mountain Stage. We'll hear performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Loudon Wainwright III, Holly Cole, The Roches, Kathy Mattea, Michael Martin Murphey and more.

12/19/20 7:00 pm Maine Public Radio All Songs Considered for the Holidays Join co-hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton for their annual holiday party.

12/19/20 8:00 pm Maine Public Radio The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special For 10 years, NPR Music has recorded concerts from behind Bob Boilen's desk. During the holidays, the desk gets a little more festive, thanks to a snow machine, paper snowflakes and Stephen Thompson's hand-drawn Christmas tree. (It's labeled "tree.") Whether they perform original songs or new takes on holiday staples, these artists bring big sounds to the Tiny Desk.

12/19/20 9:00 pm Maine Public Radio A Soulful Christmas Julie Amacher and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu host this uplifting Christmas special that features Black music and composers. A Soulful Christmas celebrates classical music by Black artists, while exploring spirituals, gospel music, jazz and other Black musical traditions.

12/19/20 10:00 pm Maine Public Radio An Afro Blue Christmas A tambourine jingled merrily and spirits were high when Afro Blue visited NPR's Studio 1 to share a brilliant assortment of holiday music.

12/19/20 11:00 pm Maine Public Radio An Echoes Christmas I Music for the winter holidays. There are a few traditional carols sprinkled among new songs for the season, (even a few with words!) and spacey evocations of snowy landscapes. Hear from Echoes stalwarts such as Enya, George Winston and Andreas Vollenweider, along with newer additions to the canon, such as Bluetech, Tom Caufield and Bryan Carrigan.

12/20/20 1:00 pm Maine Public Television Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square An annual holiday musical spectacular featuring the world-renowned, 360-member choir that has traveled around the world becoming an international music sensation.

12/20/20 2:00 pm Maine Public Television All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man's Land singing "Stille Nacht." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

12/20/20 8:00 pm Maine Public Radio Selected Shorts: Christmas Spirits High and Low We want Christmas to be merry and bright, but sometimes the season can be challenging. Our two stories, presented by guest host Cynthia Nixon, do deliver good cheer in the end (and Nixon shares a few of her own holiday traditions).

12/21/20 9:00 pm Maine Public Radio The Paul Winter Consort's Annual Winter Solstice Celebration Every year since 1980, saxophone player Paul Winter and special guests have gathered in New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to mark the winter solstice.

12/21/20 10:00 pm Maine Public Radio Echoes Winter Solstice Bundle up for the Winter Solstice Soundscape. It's a winter fantasy with no Christmas Carols, but a sleigh full of music taking you into the celestial and chilled side of the season.

12/22/20 10:00 am Maine Public Television Nature Cat: A Nature Carol Tally ho-ho-ho!Please join Nature Cat and his pals for an extra-special, hour-long Christmas movie!

12/22/20 8:00 pm Maine Public Classical Chicago Symphony Orchestra: Handel’s Messiah Handel: Messiah (Parts 1-3): Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Joshua Hopkins, baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus (Duain Wolfe, director); Matthew Halls, conductor.

12/23/20 8:00 pm Maine Public Classical MaineStage Holiday Special A holiday performance produced by MaineStage Center for the Arts.

12/24/20 10:00 am Maine Public Radio & Classical A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols Listen to a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal classical music anthems a cappella and with organ accompaniment, also congregational hymns, presented by King's College.

12/24/20 11:00 pm Maine Public Classical Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square The sounds of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square floated into many homes during the holidays in the '60s & '70s on Goodyear and Firestone albums, bringing lush renditions of favorite Christmas carols. Those warm memories and feelings come right back again in this holiday special.

12/24/20 1:00 pm Maine Public Classical Christmas with Madrigalia 2020 The Rochester, NY chamber choir Madrigalia, and their Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff return to public radio for Christmas with Madrigalia 2020, a holiday concert that celebrates the excitement and joy of the holiday season.

12/24/20 2:00 pm Maine Public Radio Jonathan Winters' 'A Christmas Carol' Jonathan Winters reads the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. It was originally published in 1843.

12/24/20 7:00 pm Maine Public Radio Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, Lynn Neary hosts a collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.

12/24/20 8:00 pm Maine Public Radio Welcome Christmas! A perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

12/24/20 10:00 pm Maine Public Classical A Baroque Christmas in the New World An hour-long program of early music, celebrating the holiday season with festive music from 17th- and 18th-century Mexico, Peru and Bolivia performed by the musicians of the Historical Performance Institute at the Jacobs School of Music of Indiana University.

12/24/20 10:00 pm Maine Public Classical In Italia: A Renaissance Christmas from Venice, Naples, Milan and Beyond Celebrate the holiday season with Nativity music from the late Renaissance to the early 17th century in Europe, performed by the musicians of Historical Performance Institute at the Jacobs School of Music of Indiana University.

12/24/20 8:30 pm Maine Public Television Christmas on the Danube A visit to cities and towns along the Danube river at Christmas time. Vienna, Budapest, Salzburg, Oberdorf and more!

12/24/20 9:00 pm Maine Public Radio A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols Listen to a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal classical music anthems a cappella and with organ accompaniment, also congregational hymns, presented by King's College.

12/25/20 12:00 am Maine Public Radio A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico Stile Antico is a 13-member a cappella choir based in London. These young, fresh-faced singers have already racked up some impressive awards for their recordings — mainly of intricately woven music from the Renaissance.

12/25/20 12:00 am Maine Public Classical A Rochester Festival of Lessons and Carols 2020 One of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season is the Festival of Lessons and Carols, a service made famous at King’s College in Cambridge, England. The Festival tells the Christmas story in words and music, and is presented all over the world in many languages and variations. This recording is from the 2019 Christmas season at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, New York under the direction of organist/choirmaster Peter DuBois, who is known to public radio listeners across the country as the host of With Heart and Voice.

12/25/20 7:00 am Maine Public Television Maine Public Yule Log Replicate the peacefulness of an old-fashioned, wood-burning fireplace as it pops and crackles for five hours.

12/25/20 10:00 am Maine Public Radio Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics Join host Elena See (formerly of Maine Public Radio) as she plays a a mix of wintry and nostalgic classical pieces designed to accompany listeners as they enjoy cozy wintertime activities.

12/25/20 10:00 am Maine Public Classical A Chanticleer Christmas Celebrate the season with song! Brian Newhouse hosts this one-hour program of a cappella holiday favorites, new and old, presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man choral ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices.

12/25/20 11:00 am Maine Public Radio Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink The internationally acclaimed "little orchestra" Pink Martini decks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from around the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, here is a multi-denominational, multicultural jubilee that overflows with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family.

12/25/20 11:00 am Maine Public Classical St. Olaf Christmas Festival The St. Olaf Christmas Festival has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. Due to the pandemic, this year's presentation draws from archival performances, featuring more than 500 student musicians, for a special hourlong radio program.

12/25/20 12:00 pm Maine Public Radio Jonathan Winters' 'A Christmas Carol' Jonathan Winters reads the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. It was originally published in 1843.

12/25/20 12:00 pm Maine Public Classical All Is Bright Lynne Warfel hosts an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs.

12/25/20 1:00 pm Maine Public Radio Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites Christmas is a time of traditions, and over the years, NPR has created a few traditions of its own. In this hour-long special David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk — these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

12/25/20 2:00 pm Maine Public Radio Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites In this hourlong special, wistfulness, joy, doubt, hope — all the emotions we feel at this time of year — are summoned up in memorable stories from the NPR broadcast archives.

12/25/20 7:00 pm Maine Public Radio Tinsel Tales 4: So Much More NPR Christmas Favorites The Tinsel Tales series is a holiday tradition. NPR collects some of its favorite Christmas stories from the archives into an hour-long special hosted by Lynn Neary. Revisit interviews with musicians about their Christmas albums.

12/25/20 8:00 pm Maine Public Radio A Chanticleer Christmas Celebrate the season with song! Brian Newhouse hosts this one-hour program of a cappella holiday favorites, new and old, presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man choral ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices.

12/25/20 8:00 pm Maine Public Classical A Jazz Piano Christmas: 2020 Kennedy Center and NPR Music continue this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music. This year the concert took place in front of a small, physically distanced and masked audience of 50 people who sat 30 feet from the immense stage of the Kennedy Center's majestic Opera House.

12/25/20 9:00 pm Maine Public Radio St. Olaf Christmas Festival The St. Olaf Christmas Festival has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. Due to the pandemic, this year's presentation draws from archival performances, featuring more than 500 student musicians, for a special hourlong radio program.

12/25/20 9:00 pm Maine Public Classical Jazz Night in America Jazz Night in America provides the perfect complement of swinging holiday classics featuring The Sherman Irby sextet recorded live at Dizzy's Club at Jazz At Lincoln Center. Christian McBride hosts.

12/25/20 9:00 pm Maine Public Television Call the Midwife Holiday Special Everyone at Nonnatus House looks forward to a traditional holiday, but nothing goes quite to plan. Meanwhile, the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.

12/25/20 10:30 pm Maine Public Television Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas In collaboration with the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, the American Pops Orchestra presents an evening celebrating the entire iconic album of holiday classics. This 60-minute performance stars host and vocalist Vanessa Williams with appearances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James.

12/25/20 11:00 pm Maine Public Radio An Echoes Christmas II Hear old favorites like Jeff Johnson and Brian Dunning, The Mediaeval Baebes and Nightnoise, along with newer submissions from Sensitive Chaos, Geigertek and Marconi Union.

12/27/20 10:00 pm Maine Public Television Lucy Worsley's 12 Days of Tudor Christmas Join Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas — from carols to gift-giving, feasting and drinking — was just as popular 500 years ago, with some surprising Tudor twists.

12/31/20 8:00 pm Maine Public Television United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America An evening of powerful performances to unite and celebrate the United States, affirming the commitment to come together as Americans through the arts.

12/31/20 9:00 pm Maine Public Radio Toast of the Nation An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is festive jazz you can party to, all night long. This year we are featuring some of the best jazz collectives playing today.

12/31/20 11:30 pm Maine Public Television United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America An evening of powerful performances to unite and celebrate the United States, affirming the commitment to come together as Americans through the arts.

01/01/21 11:00 am Maine Public Radio & Classical New Year's Day From Vienna 2021 The Vienna Philharmonic presents its annual New Year's Day concert of waltzes, polkas and more from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein.