Sunday, January 1, 2023

Maine Public Television:

8:00 PM: Great Performances from Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2023

Maine Public Radio:

12:00 AM: An Echoes Ambient New Year

11:00 AM: New Year’s Day from Vienna

The ever-popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic. With this concert, it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace.

Maine Public Classical:

11:00 AM: New Year’s Day from Vienna

