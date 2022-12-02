Sunday, December 25, 2022

Maine Public Television:

(Find the signal closest to you)

3:00 AM: The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

Conceived by John Mauceri (Grammy, Tony, and two-time Emmy winner), this new work is a re-imagination of Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. Based off of E.T.A. Hoffman’s original story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, Alan Cumming picks up the story where the beloved ballet ends.

6:00 AM – 11:59 AM: Maine Yule Log 2022

12:00 PM: Rick Steves European Christmas

Christmas in Europe is a rich and fascinating mix of Christian and pre-Christian traditions. Host Rick Steves explores holiday celebrations across Europe.

1:00 PM: A St. Thomas Christmas: Bloom Eternal

2:00 PM: Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2019)

As Christmas approaches, a bout of influenza sweeps through both Nonnatus House and the Turner family. When Mother Mildred declares that God is calling her to set up a branch house in the Outer Hebrides, it seems an ideal opportunity for the nuns and midwives to convalesce in the bracing, Scottish fresh air.

3:30 PM: Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2020)

Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, while Trixie is less than impressed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas present.

5:00 PM: Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2021)

Christmas 1966 promises to be memorable one. The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms and challenging cases. Luckily Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team.

7:00 PM: St. Olaf Christmas Special: Love Devine

First held in 1912, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival is one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States and features more than 450 students from St. Olaf College's renowned choirs and orchestra. Featuring familiar carols, beloved choral works, and exciting new compositions, the theme ""Love Divine"" is explored through words and music in this cherished, annual tradition.

8:00 PM: O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tony® Award-nominee Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough star in this Irish-inspired holiday special.

9:00 PM: Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2022)

As Christmas approaches, life starts to return to normal in Poplar after a terrible train crash; Trixie arrives from Portofino; Poplar pitches a festive talent show to raise money for families affected by the train crash.

10:30 PM: Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2022)

As Christmas approaches, life starts to return to normal in Poplar after a terrible train crash; Trixie arrives from Portofino; Poplar pitches a festive talent show to raise money for families affected by the train crash.

Maine Public Radio:

(Find the signal closest to you)

5:00 AM: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is an opportunity to share in a live, worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

7:00 AM: Welcome Christmas

There’s no better way to welcome Christmas than Welcome Christmas! It’s an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

10:00 AM: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

F. Melius Christiansen started the Christmas Festival in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends and family. In the 109 years since, it has grown to include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts – tickets for which always sell out months in advance.

The radio broadcast of the St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a chance for listeners across the country and around the world to participate in one of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations. Programming includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

12:00 PM: Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

1:00 PM: An Afro Blue Christmas

Join us for a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. Hear the a-cappela group perform a variety of holiday songs including African American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one-of-a-kind arrangements of traditional holiday songs plus new compositions…music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

2:00 PM: Jazz Piano Christmas 38

3:00 PM: The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays is a special devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards (“White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis”), we'll hear an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) to Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Bundle up and enjoy The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays!

4:00 PM: The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

6:00 PM: Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.

Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

7:00 PM: Tinsel Tales 4: So Much More NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the fourth collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

8:00 PM: A World Café Holiday

9:00 PM: A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH. Presented by NPR Music.

10:00 PM: A Chanticleer Christmas

Hosted by Melissa Ousley, this program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices." Chanticleer is one of the premiere vocal ensembles in the nation. The ensemble has won two Grammys and is a member of the American Classical Music Hall of Fame.

11:00 PM: All is Bright

Hosted by Lynne Warfel, All Is Bright features contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Guest artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

Maine Public Classical:

(Find the signal closest to you)

6:00 AM: Music of the Baroque presents O Magnum Mysterium: The Brass & Choral Holiday Concert

Music makes the holidays come alive, and through the centuries this special time of year inspired composers to new creative heights. Drawn from diverse cultures and various points in history, conductor Andrew Megill has assembled a program inspired by O Magnum Mysterium, an ancient chant sung at midnight on Christmas in the medieval church.

8:00 AM: Welcome Christmas

There’s no better way to welcome Christmas than Welcome Christmas! It’s an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

9:00 AM: A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH. Presented by NPR Music.

10:00 AM: Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

11:00 AM: A Soulful Christmas

A Soulful Christmas is an uplifting, relevant display of Black music in the classical, gospel, spiritual, and jazz-inspired style. This special celebrates non-idiomatic Black classical music, while exploring non-idiomatic choral traditions.

12:00 PM: All is Bright

Hosted by Lynne Warfel, All Is Bright features contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Guest artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

1:00 PM: Maine Public Classical Holiday Special

5:00 PM: Handel’s Messiah with Boston Baroque

8:00 PM: An Afro Blue Christmas

Join us for a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. Hear the a-cappela group perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one-of-a-kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions…music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

9:00 PM: Maine Stage: The BSO’s Winter Holiday Pops

An encore presentation of Bangor Symphony Orchestra's delightful 2021 Holiday Pops concert.

10:00 PM: Winter Holidays Around the World with Bill McGlaughlin

Winter holidays are celebrated around the world, and their music is wonderful to hear, regardless of which tradition you observe. Turn on your radio, pour a cup of tea, cozy up to a warm fire, and enjoy the music!

