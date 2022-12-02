Monday, December 26, 2022

Maine Public Television:

2:00 AM: Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2022)

As Christmas approaches, life starts to return to normal in Poplar after a terrible train crash; Trixie arrives from Portofino; Poplar pitches a festive talent show to raise money for families affected by the train crash.

3:30 AM: The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

Conceived by John Mauceri (Grammy, Tony, and two-time Emmy winner), this new work is a re-imagination of Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. Based off of E.T.A. Hoffman’s original story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, Alan Cumming picks up the story where the beloved ballet ends.

Maine Public Radio:

2:00 PM: A Season’s Griot

A Kwanzaa celebration in story and song. Hosted for 25 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African-American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.

7:00 PM: The Sounds of Kwanzaa

During the aftermath of the Watts Uprisings in the 1960s, Dr. Maulana Karenga decided to create a special December holiday designed for Black people to celebrate themselves, their culture, and their future liberation. Today, Kwanzaa is still celebrated by not only Afro-Americans, but Black people around the globe. In this program, host Garrett McQueen offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration.

Maine Public Classical:

7:00 PM: The Sounds of Kwanzaa

