Maine Public Jim Dowe Public Media Internship

This program, known as the Dowe Internship, was established in 2015. It is supported by donors who contributed to a memorial endowment fund for Jim Dowe, the CEO of Maine Public from 2007 to 2011, who was a tireless advocate for developing the next generation of journalists and broadcasters and for commitment to public service.

This summer, the Dowe Interns will participate in a 6-week program beginning in June of 2022. The Interns will experience first-hand how creating, communicating and curating content over multiple media platforms can help our communities and the entire State by informing, engaging and connecting people across the State and beyond. The Dowe Interns will travel between our various office locations (in Portland, Lewiston, Augusta and Bangor) and throughout the State of Maine, in compliance with federal and state CDC safety guidelines.

Candidates for the Dowe Internship must be attending a college or technical school, preferably at an institution based in Maine. If the institution is not in Maine, candidates with an existing connection to the State of Maine are preferred.

Interested candidates are encouraged to review the Jim Dowe Public Media Internship website and must submit an online application and the following materials:

Cover letter

Resume

One (1) writing sample (approximately 1,000 words) and pertinent digital media examples

Apply for this position online: https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/ by Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.