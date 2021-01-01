Welcome to Maine Public's Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge!

Grab your mixing bowls, measuring cups, and spices because we've got something very special for all you home cooks out there this holiday season.

With the Maine Bicentennial Cookbook (a wonderful holiday gift this season!) We have pulled out six bicentennial recipes that we are certain you'll want to tackle in your home kitchen this November and December. And the reward? Tasty creations to wow your family and the chance to win a copy of the cookbook for your very self.

Each week starting on November 6 for six weeks we will feature one special bicentennial recipe and a helpful cooking tips videos featuring staff from Southern Maine Community College and the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to help you along! By the Friday at NOON of the following week, you will need to send us a picture of the completed dish at your table. This gives you a whole week to secure the necessary ingredients and make the dish yourself.

WEEK SIX DASH OF MAINE HOLIDAY COOKING CHALLENGE!

Squash Dinner Rolls submitted by Linda Russell of Fryeburg

Download Linda Russell's Squash Dinner Rolls recipe.

Take a look at our Ready, Set, Whisk! Tips and Hints video before you start cooking!



Week Five Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge!

Holiday Cranberry Pudding submitted by Rachel Henderson of Portland

Download Rachel Henderson's Holiday Cranberry Pudding recipe.

Take a look at our Ready, Set, Whisk! Tips and Hints video before you start cooking!



Week Four Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge!

Baked Yellow-Eye Beans recipe submitted by Martha Hadley of Fort Fairfield

Download Martha Hadley's Baked Yellow-Eye Beans recipe.

Take a look at our Ready, Set, Whisk! Tips and Hints video before you start cooking!



Week Three Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge!

New England Boiled Dinner recipe submitted by Ann Sloatman of South Portland

Download Ann Sloatman's New England Boiled Dinner recipe.

Take a look at our Ready, Set, Whisk! Tips and Hints video before you start cooking!



Week Two Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge!

Chocolate Stout Donuts submitted by Amber Lambke of Skowhegan

Download Amber Lambke's Chocolate Stout Donuts recipe.

Take a look at our Ready, Set, Whisk! Tips and Hints video before you start cooking!



Week One Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge!

Apple Walnut Cake submitted by Julie Greene of Falmouth.

Download Julie Greene's Apple Walnut Cake recipe.

Take a look at our Ready, Set, Whisk! Tips and Hints video before you start cooking!



You can submit your picture (along with your phone number so we can contact you if you are chosen) to us at FUN@mainepublic.org. We will then randomly pick one winner each week and award them a complimentary copy of the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook! You have six chances to win over the course of the holiday cooking challenge!

HUGE THANKS to the team at the Bangor Daily News for joining with us on this cooking experience and to Southern Maine Community College and the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry for partnering with us in this culinary challenge and making this cooking series possible.

