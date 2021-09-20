Support Maine Public’s partnership with the New England News Collaborative with a round of golf!

The New England News Collaborative is a nine-station consortium of public media newsrooms reporting stories that are shared and broadcast across New England. Maine Public News is a proud and important member of this consortium. Maine stories are heard across New England, and we air stories regularly from these partner stations.

Maine Public’s participation in this consortium requires a significant investment. We have created a very unique way that you can support Maine Public news and allow us to continue to be a part of the New England News Collaborative. Introducing Maine Public’s Inaugural Golf Scramble!