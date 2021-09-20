Maine Public’s Inaugural Golf Scramble
|September 20, 2021
7:00 am Registration
8:00 am Shotgun start
Falmouth Country Club
Falmouth, Maine
The New England News Collaborative is a nine-station consortium of public media newsrooms reporting stories that are shared and broadcast across New England. Maine Public News is a proud and important member of this consortium. Maine stories are heard across New England, and we air stories regularly from these partner stations.
Maine Public’s participation in this consortium requires a significant investment. We have created a very unique way that you can support Maine Public news and allow us to continue to be a part of the New England News Collaborative. Introducing Maine Public’s Inaugural Golf Scramble!
Grab your clubs and a few friends and join us!
Register individually ($175) or join as a team ($700) by contacting Mary Taddia at mtaddia@mainepublic.org or 207-330-4603. Participation includes a round of golf, golf cart, complimentary breakfast and lunch, and the opportunity to win prizes on the course.
Click HERE to take a virtual tour of the Falmouth Country Club course.
Are you a business that would like to support Maine Public Inaugural Golf Scramble and Maine Public's participation in the New England News Collaborative? Contact Dyonisia Giatas at dgiatas@mainepublic.org to get things rolling!
Special thanks to OceanView at Falmouth for their generous support of Maine Public’s Inaugural Golf Scramble!