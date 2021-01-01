Maine Public's Maine Museum Portal

Maira Kalman once wrote that "A visit to a museum is a search for beauty, truth, and meaning in our lives. Go to museums as often as you can." We absolutely agree. As our collective access to museums here in Maine has temporarily been suspended, we wanted to nevertheless provide our audience with the opportunity to still see and explore exhibits currently on display across Maine.

Scroll over our interactive map below and up will come museums who are joining us in this endeavor. We have asked them each to highlight a single exhibit — but of course, feel free to stay on their websites and explore all of their offerings. Check back regularly as more museums are added.

If you know of a museum interested in participating, please have them contact Louise Backer at LBacker@mainepublic.org.

More to explore with the Association of Maine Archives and Museums

Abbe Museum

26 Mt. Desert St.

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

The Abbe museum is dedicated to exploring the history and culture of Maine's Native people, the Wabanaki.

vamonde.com

Androscoggin Historical Society

2 Turner St., #8

Auburn, ME 04210

The Androscoggin Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the discovery, preservation, and dissemination of knowledge about the history of Androscoggin County in the State of Maine. Membership in today's Society is enthusiastically welcomed and encouraged. Our program committee schedules many exciting and interesting events and lectures throughout the year, and our members are also informed of the activities of many other Historical Societies throughout Androscoggin County.

androhistory.org

Bates College Museum of Art

Olin Arts Center

75 Russell St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

The Bates Museum of Museum of Art is a preeminent cultural center on campus, supporting the mission, values, and aspirations of the college. Using exhibitions, collections, educational programs, and staff, the Museum leads and collaborates in interdisciplinary teaching and learning at Bates. We make the most of our intimate size and academic environment to create hands-on learning experiences, interactions with artists and scholars, and direct engagement with works of art. We take creative approaches to integrate art into college and area school curriculum.

bates.edu/museum/seniorthesis2020

L.C. Bates Museum

14 Easler Rd.

Hinckley, ME 04944

The L.C. Bates Museum is an early 20th-century natural history and cultural museum in Hinckley, Maine, United States, located on the campus of Good Will-Hinckley.

gwh.org/lcbates

Charles D. Hubbard Dioramas

Boothbay Region Historical Society

72 Oak St.

Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538

The Boothbay Region Historical Society is located at the 1874 home of Elizabeth F. Reed and its grounds, Fullerton Park. Browse six rooms of artifacts, photographs, maps, and memorabilia. Our collections of town records, local newspapers, family histories, account books, and more are available for those wishing to delve into our colonial and coastal heritage.

boothbayhistorical.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art

9400 College Station

Brunswick, ME 04011

Recognizing the power of art as an intellectual pursuit, the Bowdoin College Museum of Art promotes creative thought, global engagement, inclusivity, and the common good through its exhibitions, collections, programming, and engagement with faculty, students, and the general public.

bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Brick Store Museum

117 Main St.

Kennebunk, ME 04043

The Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk is one of only a few museums that opened during the Great Depression in the United States.

brickstoremuseum.org

Castine Historical Society

17 School St.

Castine, ME 04421

We seek to invigorate our community through collaborative exploration and stewardship of our region's rich history, engaging residents and visitors of all ages in Castine's extraordinary past and, through it, that of New England and North America.

castinehistoricalsociety.org

Center for Maine Contemporary Art

21 Winter St.

Rockland, ME 04841

Founded in 1952, the Center for Maine Contemporary Art is a contemporary arts institution, presenting a year-round program of changing exhibitions featuring the work of emerging and established artists with ties to Maine.

cmcanow.org

Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

142 Free St.

Portland, ME 04101

The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine exists to inspire discovery and imagination through exploration and play. The Museum & Theatre serves as an indispensable resource for families and educators, helping to create a broad community devoted to our children's development and learning.

https://vimeo.com/399020143">vimeo.com/399020143

Colby College Museum of Art

5600 Mayflower Hill

Waterville, ME 04901

The Colby College Museum of Art is a collecting and teaching museum dedicated to the preservation, display, and interpretation of the visual arts. We embrace within our collections works of art from diverse cultures and historical periods, with a focus on American art, and commitment to collecting and exhibiting contemporary art. We manage these resources for the benefit of the Colby College community, the region, and the nation, and we aspire to display works that embody the highest standards of achievement.

colby.edu

Davistown Museum

58 Main St.

Liberty, ME 04949

The Davistown Museum is a tool, art, and regional history museum with two physical locations in Maine and a website, rich with resources. Its main building is in Liberty, while its office and a sculpture garden are in Hulls Cove (Bar Harbor). The primary mission of the museum is the recovery, display, and interpretation of hand tools used in Maine and New England's maritime culture. It serves as an important clearinghouse for information on the history of hand tools and their roles in the early industries of Maine and New England and offers an extensive exhibit of hand tools in Liberty and online. The Museum also provides a forum for contemporary Maine artists to exhibit their work, creating a unique environment that juxtaposes tools, as both historical and sculptural objects, with a wide diversity of art forms. In addition, the Museum strives to increase community awareness of and to provide access to information on local, regional, Native American, and environmental history.

youtube.com

George B. Dorr Museum of Natural History

College of the Atlantic

105 Eden St.

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

The George B. Dorr Museum of Natural History promotes student learning in natural history and its role in human ecological study at the College of the Atlantic. The Museum fosters student work in collections, educational programming, and exhibitions in order to deepen public understanding of the relationships among the natural, social, and built environments.

coa.edu/dorr-museum

Farnsworth Art Museum

16 Museum St.

Rockland ME 04841

The museum's collection of approximately 15,000 works focuses on American art from the 18th century to the present, with a special emphasis on artists who have lived or worked in Maine.

farnsworthmuseum.org

Franco-American Collection at USM L-A College

51 Westminster St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

The mission of the Collection is to preserve and promote the culture and heritage of Maine's Franco-American population. We focus on Lewiston-Auburn and other areas of Maine, with additional regional materials providing a link to the wider contexts of French North America.

digitalcommons.usm.maine.edu/franco

Greater Portland Landmarks

93 High St.

Portland, ME 04101

A non-profit working to preserve and revitalize greater Portland’s remarkable legacy of historic buildings, neighborhoods, landscapes, and parks.

portlandlandmarks.org

Hudson Museum

5746 Collins Center for the Arts

Orono, ME 04469

The Hudson Museum is an anthropology museum that is operated by the University of Maine and is located in the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, Maine.

maine.box.com

Kennebunkport Historical Society

125 North St.

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

Founded in 1952, the Society stewards multiple period buildings, an extensive clothing collection, and archives that include artifacts, photographs, books, and artwork; all of which are open to the public and available for research.

kporths.com

La Rochelle Mansion & Museum/Bar Harbor Historical Society

127 West St.

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

To effectively display and preserve Bar Harbor's rich past through our unique collection, to properly interpret the design, content and history of La Rochelle, and to assure access, enjoyment and educational opportunities for all.

barharborhistorical.org

Maine Discovery Museum

74 Main St.

Bangor, ME 04401

The mission of the Maine Discovery Museum is to educate children and families, encourage creativity, nurture a sense of wonder, and to challenge all to learn in new and innovative ways. As a unique community resource, the museum provides opportunities for exploration and discovery that incorporate aspects of Maine into a greater understanding of the world in which we live.

Maine Discovery Museum Turtle Alley

Maine Historical Society

489 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101

Maine Historical Society's campus on Congress Street in Portland includes the Wadsworth–Longfellow House and Longfellow Garden, the Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, the Brown Research Library, and the Maine Memory Network. MHS's Bicentennial exhibition running through January 2021, State of Mind: Becoming Maine may be viewed online:

mainememory.net

Maine Maritime Museum

243 Washington St.

Bath, ME 04530

The Maine Maritime Museum, formerly the Bath Marine Museum, offers exhibits about Maine's maritime heritage, culture and the role Maine has played in regional and global maritime activities.

https://youtu.be/HWUKtrLTGfA" target="_blank">youtu.be/HWUKtrLTGfA

Maine Memory Network

Portland, ME 04101

Maine Historical Society administers Maine Memory Network, which features over 50,000 digital records and 320 exhibitions submitted by 270 institutional partners across Maine. In 2017, Maine Memory Network opened to individual contributors, who may send in digital images and stories relating to Maine to:

mainememory.net/share

Maine Mineral & Gem Museum

99 Main St.

Bethel, ME 04217

The Maine Mineral and Gem Museum showcases our geological history, displays renowned mineral and rock collections, provides educational opportunities for the novice and expert alike, conducts historical and geological research and is a Maine travel destination for residents and visitors.

mainemineralmuseum.org

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts

314 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME

The mission of the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts is to inspire, engage and educate, through the exhibition, preservation and collection of photography, film, videography, installations and new media. the museum's programs will address contemporary, historical, cultural and conceptual themes through local, national and international exhibitions and public events. Our focus is on Maine's vibrant community of photographic artists.

mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Maine State Museum

230 State Street

Augusta, ME 04330

The Maine State Museum is one of the nation's oldest state-funded museums.

mainestatemuseum.org

Margaret Chase Smith Library

56 Norridgewock Ave.

Skowhegan, ME 04976

The Margaret Chase Smith Library is an archive, museum, educational facility, and public policy center devoted to preserving the legacy of Margaret Chase Smith, promoting research into American political history, advancing the ideals of public service, and exploring issues of civic engagement.

mcslibrary.org

Marshall Point Lighthouse & Museum

178A Marshall Point Rd.

Port Clyde, ME 04855

The Marshall Point Lighthouse & Museum is part of The St. George Historical Society. Our Mission for the Museum is to preserve and display the history of the St. George Peninsular ie: fishing, clamming & quarrying. We have volumes of history and genealogy for research and also the history of the still in service Marshall Point Lighthouse. We are responsible for maintaining the Lighthouse, The Keeper's House, the Keeper's Barn and Workshop and the grounds for the Public to enjoy.

marshallpoint.org

Monhegan Museum of Art & History

1 Lighthouse Hill

Monhegan, ME 04852

The mission of the Monhegan Historical & Cultural Museum Association, Inc. is to preserve and display objects of historical and cultural significance to Monhegan Island, Maine, and in so doing, to provide a source of information and fascination about Monhegan for the benefit of the residents of the island and all other interested persons.

mainememory.net

Museum L-A

35 Canal St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

Museum L-A connects generations and cultures, fosters a spirit of discovery and human ingenuity, and helps people experience the rich history and heritage of work, the arts and community.

museumla.org

Museums of the Bethel Historical Society

10 Broad St.

Bethel, ME 04217

The Museums of the Bethel Historical Society is a regional historical society and historical museum located in Bethel, Maine. The museum occupies two buildings in Bethel's Broad Street Historic District, the 1821 O'Neil Robinson House and the 1813 Dr. Moses Mason House.

bethelhistorical.org

Ogunquit Museum of American Art

543 Shore Rd.

Ogunquit, ME 03907

Celebrating its artistic heritage and origins in Ogunquit's art colonies, the Ogunquit Museum of American Art engages and educates a diverse audience by acquiring, preserving, exhibiting, and interpreting American art.

ogunquitmuseum.org

Old Berwick Historical Society

2 Liberty St.

South Berwick, ME 03908

The Old Berwick Historical Society promotes public awareness of and appreciation for local and regional history through a variety of activities that explore, preserve, interpret, and celebrate the past, and through stewardship of the Counting House and its collections.

oldberwick.org

Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education

314 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

Early maps are complex and richly textured documents that constitute a crucial element of our modern cultural heritage. We can use them to trace humanity’s spatial histories, from engagements with nature to modern globalization.

oshermaps.org

Owls Head Transportation Museum

117 Museum St.

Owls Head, ME 04854

The Owls Head Transportation Museum's mission is to collect, preserve, exhibit and operate pre-1940 aircraft, ground vehicles, engines and related technologies significant to the evolution of transportation for the purpose of education.

owlshead.org

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum

9500 College Station

Brunswick, ME 04011

The Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum and Arctic Studies Center of Bowdoin College exists to encourage the understanding of, and appreciation for, the cultural and natural history of Arctic and Subarctic regions. It achieves these goals by sponsoring educational, scholarly, research, and outreach programs that focus on northern people and environments; past and present.

bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum

Penobscot Marine Museum

2 Church St.

Searsport, ME 04974

Founded in 1936, the Penobscot Marine Museum is Maine's oldest maritime museum and is designed to preserve and educate people regarding Maine's and Searsport's rich and unique maritime and shipbuilding history.

penobscotmarinemuseum.org

Petite Plaisance

35 S. Shore Rd.

Northeast Harbor, ME 04662

Petite Plaisance, the home of Madame Yourcenar, was open to the public based on the wishes of Madame Yourcenar. She wrote: "It is my intention that those persons who are interested in my literary works and in my career should have an opportunity to visit my home property and to view the objets d’art which I have accumulated during my lifetime." It was important to her that both her house and her gardens be maintained as they were at the time of her death. The mission of the Petite Plaisance Conservation Fund, is to "support the restoration and preservation of 'Petite Plaisance' and its continuation as a literary and cultural landmark."

petiteplaisanceconservationfund.org

Portland Museum of Art

7 Congress Sq.

Portland, ME 04101

The PMA has aimed to build on the new wave of energy and support at the museum. We have worked tirelessly to be a brave space that champions freedom of expression. This has meant dedicating ourselves to presenting exhibitions and hosting programs that reflect the museum's diverse communities and audiences, and to create experiences with art that strengthen bonds and bring us together.

vimeo.com/portlandmuseum

Seal Cove Auto Museum

1414 Tremont Rd.

Seal Cove, ME 04674

The Seal Cove Auto Museum's mission is to tell the story of innovation, ingenuity, technical and social change in New England and America through the development and use of early motor vehicles.

my.matterport.com

Seashore Trolley Museum

195 Log Cabin Rd.

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

The Seashore Trolley Museum, located in Kennebunkport, Maine, United States, is the world's oldest and largest museum of mass transit vehicles. While the main focus of the collection is trolley cars, it also includes rapid transit trains, Interurban cars, trolley buses, and motor buses.

mainememory.net

Ski Museum of Maine

256 Main St.

Kingfield, ME

The Ski Museum of Maine in Kingfield, Maine, United States, is devoted to preserving and presenting the history and heritage of skiing. The museum has an emphasis on artifacts and documents relating to the state of Maine.

branchcms.com

South Portland Historical Society

55 Bug Light Park

South Portland, ME 04106

The South Portland Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the social, commercial and cultural heritage of South Portland.

sphistory.pastperfectonline.com

Stanley Museum

40 School St.

Kingfield, ME 04947

The Stanley Museum commemorates and preserves the heritage of Stanley family genius. The museum has assembled a collection of all facets of Stanley family history and memorabilia — airbrush painting and photography, photographic dry plate technology, violins and examples of Stanley steam cars from 1905, 1909, 1910, and 1916. The museum uses these collections to illustrate the technical, artistic, social and economic achievements of the Stanley family and how these achievements relate to the past, present and future.

mainememory.net/sitebuilder/site/1394

University of Maine Fort Kent - Arcadian Archives

23 University Dr.

Fort Kent, ME 04743

The Acadian Archives/Archives Acadiennes at the University of Maine at Fort Kent documents, preserves, celebrates, and disseminates information about the culture, way of life, and history of the Franco-American and Acadian people of the Upper St John river Valley. A repository for manuscript materials and audio-visual documentation relevant to regional folklore, folklife, and history, the Archives serves the University community as well as individuals and organizations regionally, statewide, nationally, and internationally.

umfk.edu/archives

University of New England Art Gallery

Portland Campus

716 Stevens Ave.

Portland, ME 04103

The UNE Art Gallery on the Portland Campus has been an important part the university and the Maine art scene, serving as a vital connecting bridge between the diverse intellectual worlds represented in the academic community and beyond.

library.une.edu/art-galleries

Washburn-Norlands Living History Center

290 Norlands Rd.

Livermore, ME 04253

The Norlands is the ancestral home of the Washburns, one of the most political and industrious families of the 19th century. The Norlands preserves the heritage and traditions of rural life in Maine's past, celebrates the achievements of Livermore's Washburn family, and uses living history methods to make the values, activities, and issues of the past relevant to present and future generations.

norlands.org

The Association of Maine Archives and Museums (MAM) is gathering a growing list of free online resources from collecting institutions across the state. Online lesson plans, podcasts, exhibits, archives, arts & crafts activities, lectures, and more await you! Go HERE to start exploring!