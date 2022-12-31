Maine Public’s Win/Win Fall Vehicle Donation Campaign

YOU WIN: Your unneeded car or truck clears up space in your yard, your vehicle is towed away for free, you may get a tax deduction, and you receive a $500 Lee Auto Malls Reward to apply to a new or used car purchase. MAINE PUBLIC WINS: Proceeds from your donation help keep Maine Public on air and serving Maine!

If you have been thinking about buying a new car or truck, this is absolutely the time to do it! You must use the All Cars Considered Vehicle Donation Campaign Powered by Lee $500 Thank You Reward before the end of the year (December 31, 2022).

Lee Auto Malls now operates 19 car dealerships in Maine, with stores in Auburn, Portland-Westbrook, Bangor, Lewiston, Topsham, Waterville, Augusta and more. Take a look at all the car and truck brands sold by Lee Auto Malls.

AND that’s not all! By donating your vehicle, you are making a BIG difference at Maine Public. We'll have your vehicle towed away for FREE and your donation is potentially tax deductible! It's a great way to support the Maine Public, NPR and PBS programming that you love.

Click HERE to donate your vehicle to Maine Public. Your $500 Lee Thank You Reward code will be sent via email once your vehicle has been picked up by the towing services associated with Maine Public's Vehicle Donation Program.

Questions? Email us at rsvp@mainepublic.org OR give our Audience Services Team a call at 1-800-884-1717 and they can answer all your questions.

Special considerations:

$500 Lee Thank You Reward is only good on the purchase of a new or used vehicle that is currently on a Lee Auto Malls lot. Vehicles designated ‘Wholesale to the Public’ are not eligible.

$500 Lee Thank You Reward cannot be used to purchase parts/pay for service/be applied to existing car payments/be redeemed for cash. Coupon code must be presented prior to completion of sale.

$500 Lee Thank You Reward must be used by December 31, 2022.

Only one $500 Lee Thank You Reward can be used per vehicle purchase. If you donate multiple vehicles to Maine Public, only one coupon can be applied to the purchase of a single vehicle from Lee Auto Malls.

$500 Lee Thank You Rewards will be sent to individuals who donate a car or truck to Maine Public between September 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022.

