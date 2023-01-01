Maine Science Festival 2023

Maine has a reputation for celebratory festivals on a host of topics and highlighting Maine science is no exception. The Maine Science Festival, a program of the Maine Discovery Museum, is the first and only science festival north of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

At the Maine Science Festival, Mainers have an opportunity to learn about and celebrate science that is happening in Maine, from the people who do the science. Maine Public is very pleased to not only be the Atmospheric Sponsor of this event, but to include our own Deep Dive: Climate Driven display in this year’s line-up of exhibits and activities.

Launched in 2015, the MSF is a celebration of science with workshops, forums, talks, presentations, exhibits, films and hands-on activities. With more than 70+ activities and events over five days, there is guaranteed to be a session that will appeal to every Mainer.

There are any number of fascinating topics to be explored this year including sessions "The Buzz About Maine Bees," "Cosmic Views with the James Webb Space Telescope," "Gulf of Maine Ocean Expedition Docuseries," and "Observing the Solar Eclipse of 2023 and Totality 2024." And that’s just the beginning!

The festival’s Headliner Event is a partnership with longstanding partner Penobscot Theatre Company and their production of Queen by Madhuri Shekar, a dramatic comedy about friendship, love, truth, and data.

Maine Public’s climate coverage will be front and center on Saturday, March 25 at the Exploration Stations experience at the Cross Insurance Center Ballroom.

For more details, updates and information, visit the festival’s website.