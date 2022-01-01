2022 Maine Science Festival

8th Annual!

March 16 - 20 in Bangor

As part of Maine Public's support and recognition of the importance of providing educational opportunities for Maine, we are continuing in our role as Atmospheric Sponsor of the Maine Science Festival (MSF).

MSF is the first and only science festival in Maine and is a celebration of the national and world-leading science by the Mainers who do it. This March MSF returns with 70+ events and activities for all ages in Bangor. With workshops, forums, talks, hands-on activities and more, all MSF sessions except the headliner event are available free of charge.

Explore the Maine Science Festival HERE.

2022 Headliner Event

The Warming Sea: an exploration of hope in the face of the climate crisis. March 19 at 7:00 pm.

The Collins Center for the Arts

Tickets are $25/$10 students

Maine Public members receive a 15% ticket discount – use the promo code 2022MAINESCIENCE before you select your seats.

This headliner event is an exploration of hope in the face of the climate crisis, culminating in the world premiere of The Warming Sea performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

In January of 2019, the Maine Science Festival commissioned GRAMMY award-winning composer, Lucas Richman, to compose a symphonic piece about climate change. The Maine Science Festival team arranged a series of discussions between Richman and climate experts up and down the coast of Maine. These conversations, as well as perspectives provided by middle school students throughout Maine, informed this new symphonic work.

At this event, you will hear from Maine climate change experts, learn about Richman’s journey, and witness the premiere of THEWARMINGSEA performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra with animation from digital artist Chuck Carter.

Full details for the event can be found at thewarmingsea.me.

