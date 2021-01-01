As part of Maine Public's participation in the PBS NATURE series American Spring LIVE, we're glad to partner with Maine Audubon to host a special day to celebrate the environment, citizen science, and spring.

So come join us!

Maine Spring LIVE: Wildlife, Nature, and You features dozens of environmental and science organizations, wildlife demonstrations, guided bird walks, solar energy advice and much more. Join us on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gilsland Farm Sanctuary in Falmouth for this outdoor family festival.

And watch our locally produced program, Maine Spring Live: Science, Nature, and You on Thursday, April 25, at 8:30 and Sunday, April 28, at 5 p.m. We take a look at citizen science opportunities and more from across the state. Stories include:

A Yarmouth middle school science class where students grow kelp and help study the state of our oceans;

A look at environmental literacy and the role of one of the state's leading environmental organizations, Maine Audubon;

A production by students in the state's only PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Lab focusing on a citizen science effort to improve our drinking water;

The Maine Bird Atlas, a project to record the status of breeding birds in Maine.

And watch Maine Public Television starting on April 29 for American Spring LIVE, a three-night unfolding of spring from across the country and exploration of citizen science. The series starts at 8 p.m. and picks up again April 30 and May 1. Join online conversations on Facebook and Twitter using the tag #AmericanSpringLive and see how you can become involved.