Maine is home to some truly world-class orchestras, chamber ensembles, and solo artists and they can be heard in performance every Wednesday night on Mainestage.

Producer and host Joe Boucher invites you to tune in and hear the incredible music that is being made all around us.

Upcoming Maine Stage Performances:

December 6, 2023: Seal Bay Chamber Music Festival

Passion's Continuum for String Quartet by Anthony Paul De Ritis



Song of the Ch'in by Zhou Long:



Song of Henan by Wang Guowei



Mongolian Horserace by Wang Guowei



Fiddle Suite for Huqin and String Quartet by Chen Yi

December 13, 2023: Portland Symphony Orchestra

Mariachitlan by Juan Pablo Contreras



The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla



Symphony No. 1, op. 38 (“Spring”) by Robert Schumann

December 20, 2023: Portland Ovations presents The Jerusalem Quartet

String Quartet in E-flat, Op. 12 (1829) by Felix Mendelssohn



String Quartet (1937) by Paul Ben-Haim



String Quartet in G minor (1892) by Claude Debussy

December 27, 2023: Bangor Symphony Orchestra featuring mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung