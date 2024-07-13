Maine State Music Theatre: Funny Girl

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Maine State Music Theatre’s Funny Girl.

Funny Girl follows the life of Fanny Brice, comedienne and entertainer who rises to fame from the vaudeville stage to stardom on Broadway. This classic musical is set to favorites such as “People,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “I’m the Greatest Star.”

Maine State Music Theatre’s Funny Girl will be performed at the Pickard Theater from June 26th through July 13th.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this event, please use the code mainepublic24.