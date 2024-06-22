Maine State Music Theatre’s South Pacific

Maine Public is very pleased to be a media sponsor of the upcoming season of wonderful performances at the Maine State Music Theatre. First up is the timeless classic, South Pacific. World War II is the backdrop for two love stories threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war.

Nellie, a nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with Emile, a local French estate owner. Nellie learns that the mother of his children is an island native and, unable to turn her back on the prejudices with which she was raised, initially refuses Emile’s marriage proposal. Meanwhile, Lt. Joe Cable denies himself a future with an island girl out of the same fears that haunt Nellie.

When Emile is recruited to accompany Joe on a dangerous mission that claims Joe’s life, Nellie realizes that life is too short not to seize her chance for happiness, thus confronting – and conquering – her prejudices.

Familiar songs like Some Enchanted Evening, There is Nothin’ Like a Dame, and Younger Than Springtime are what have made this musical a classic.

South Pacific is produced in partnership with the Fulton Theatre.

Performances take place from June 5 to June 22 at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College Campus in Brunswick.

Watch the Behind the Performance Preview with Curt Dale Clark!