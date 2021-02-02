2 Teens Dead In Franklin County Crash

Police are investigating a crash last night that killed two teens and injured three others in the Franklin County town of Sandy River Plantation.

The crash occurred on Route 4, between a vehicle driven by 79-year-old Karl Crute and a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Kaylee Knight.

Two passengers in Knight’s car, 17-year-old Thomas Deckard-Madore of Strong and 15-year-old Michaela Morgan of Phillips were killed.

Crute, his passenger, and another passenger in Knight’s car remain hospitalized with serious injuries.