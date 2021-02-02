© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine
The Rural Maine Reporting Project logo
The Rural Maine Reporting Project
The Rural Maine Reporting Project is made possible through the generous support of the Betterment Fund.

2 Teens Dead In Franklin County Crash

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published February 2, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST

Police are investigating a crash last night that killed two teens and injured three others in the Franklin County town of Sandy River Plantation.

The crash occurred on Route 4, between a vehicle driven by 79-year-old Karl Crute and a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Kaylee Knight.

Two passengers in Knight’s car, 17-year-old Thomas Deckard-Madore of Strong and 15-year-old Michaela Morgan of Phillips were killed.

Crute, his passenger, and another passenger in Knight’s car remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Maine
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell