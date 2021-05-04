Jay Paper Mill Where Pulp Digester Exploded Sues Inspection Firm

JAY, Maine — The owner of a paper mill in Maine that was the site of an explosion last year has filed a lawsuit against a company that was responsible for inspection and maintenance.

One of the facility's pulp digesters ruptured and fell on the second digester in April 2020. Both were destroyed. The mill then shut down a paper machine and doesn't plan to rebuild its pulp mill.

The Sun Journal reports the mill's owner, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, is suing Florida-based Trico Mechanical Contractors Inc. A person who answered the phone at Trico on Tuesday said there was no one available to comment on the lawsuit.