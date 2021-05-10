© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Castine Residents Vote To Pursue Renaming Upper, Lower Negro Islands

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published May 10, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT
15088189392_2d0ab9a993_5k.jpg
ugardener
/
Flickr/Creative Commons
Castine in July 2014.

The town of Castine has begun the process of renaming two islands in the Bagaduce River.

Residents voted Saturday during a town hall to form a committee charged with seeking potential alternative names for Upper and Lower Negro Islands, which date back at least to the early 1800s.

The vote count was 44 to 33 to pursue the renaming, which could then be decided through a ballot initiative in November.

If the changes are adopted, the town would recommend the new name to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Maine
Willis Ryder Arnold
See stories by Willis Ryder Arnold