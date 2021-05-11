Maine Colleges To Get $105 Million In Federal Pandemic Stimulus

Colleges in Maine are receiving more than $105 million from the federal stimulus bill passed earlier this year.

The federal Department of Education announced that more than $36 billion is headed to colleges and students across the country. The University of Maine at Orono will receive more than $22 million, while several of Maine's private colleges will receive at least $2 million.

At least half of the funding is required to provide financial relief for college students. The money can also be spent on costs associated with COVID-19, or to help retain students with academic and mental health supports.