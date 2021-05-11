© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Maine Colleges To Get $105 Million In Federal Pandemic Stimulus

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published May 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
Campus-aerial-news-feature.jpg
umaine.edu
An aerial view of the University of Maine in Orono.

Colleges in Maine are receiving more than $105 million from the federal stimulus bill passed earlier this year.

The federal Department of Education announced that more than $36 billion is headed to colleges and students across the country. The University of Maine at Orono will receive more than $22 million, while several of Maine's private colleges will receive at least $2 million.

At least half of the funding is required to provide financial relief for college students. The money can also be spent on costs associated with COVID-19, or to help retain students with academic and mental health supports.

Tags

Mainecoronavirus
Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
See stories by Susan Sharon