2-Year-Old Injures Parents, Himself In West Bath After Firing Handgun Left On Nightstand

A two-year-old boy fired a single shot from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun Wednesday morning, injuring himself and both of his parents at their home in West Bath.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry says the firearm was left on a nightstand. The bullet struck both parents and the boy suffered a minor face injury from the handgun recoil. All three were transported to the Mid Coast Hospital for injuries that weren't considered life threatening.

Merry says the incident is a reminder of the importance of firearm safety.

"I'm frustrated that something like this would happen. You know, I understand that accidents happen, but there are things that you can do that can prevent accidents," he says. "While we're still gathering the facts and whatnot, it's clear to me that things could have been done differently that would have prevented this in the first place."

Merry says a 3-week-old baby was also in the room at the time and was uninjured.

There have been no charges in the incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

