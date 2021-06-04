Unity College Will Lift Campus Lockdown Starting In August

Unity College is lifting its campus lockdown and reopening to students and the public on August 2nd.

Last year, while facing financial pressure from the pandemic, Unity announced it had the option to explore the sale of its assets, including its main campus. But Unity College President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury says that option was never pursued.

"The campus was never listed, and is currently not listed," Khoury says.

Unity also announced last August that it would permanently transition to a hybrid learning model in addition to offering distance education. Students who choose the hybrid model for the upcoming school year must be fully vaccinated to take in-person classes.

The college is also keeping tuition flat. Khoury says he hopes to ultimately lower tuition rates in future years.