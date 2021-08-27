New Capitol Police Chief Set To Start In October

The state Department of Public Safety has announced that Matthew Clancy will become the next chief of the Capitol Police.

Matthew Clancy

Clancy will replace Russ Gauvin, who was placed on administrative leave in January for a series of controversial social media posts and then retired in April.

According to a statement from the department, Clancy has been in law enforcement for more than 35 years, and has served 19 of them as police chief in several Massachusetts communities. The department says Clancy holds criminal justice degrees from Western New England University and Boston University and graduated from the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia.

Clancy will begin as chief of the Bureau of Capitol Police on Oct. 18.