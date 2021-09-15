Maine Officials Say About 76% Of School Staff Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19

About 76% of school staff in Maine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That's according to new numbers released by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

According to the data, school staff in southern Maine had the highest vaccination rate. More than 80% of staff in York County — and nearly 90% in Cumberland County — had received their shots as of August 31.

That’s significantly higher than among residents statewide. Meanwhile, Waldo County had the lowest rate, at about 61%.

State officials say that they hope by publishing the vaccination rates for each school, it will encourage other staff members to get the vaccine.

The numbers are expected to be updated monthly.