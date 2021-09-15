© 2021 Maine Public
Maine
Making School Work

Maine Officials Say About 76% Of School Staff Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published September 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT
Logan Landry
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Social studies teacher Logan Landry speaks to his class of seventh graders at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine. With instruction time reduced as much as half by the coronavirus pandemic, many of the nation's middle school and high school teachers have given up on covering all the material normally included in their classes and instead are cutting lessons.

About 76% of school staff in Maine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That's according to new numbers released by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

According to the data, school staff in southern Maine had the highest vaccination rate. More than 80% of staff in York County — and nearly 90% in Cumberland County — had received their shots as of August 31.

That’s significantly higher than among residents statewide. Meanwhile, Waldo County had the lowest rate, at about 61%.

State officials say that they hope by publishing the vaccination rates for each school, it will encourage other staff members to get the vaccine.

The numbers are expected to be updated monthly.

